G7 Will Lead Efforts To Address Global Issues

Japan's science minister, Takaichi Sanae, has stressed that the Group of Seven nations will lead efforts to tackle global challenges.

Takaichi spoke at the G7 Science and Technology Ministers' Meeting that opened on Friday in the northeastern Japanese city of Sendai.

She said the role of science and technology and international cooperation are becoming even more important to address global challenges in today's world.

She also said Japan will lead various international efforts with the other G7 members.

She expressed hope that the members will deepen understanding of each other's policies and mutual trust through discussions, and that the meeting will be an opportunity to bring the relations between the members to a higher level.

During the three-day talks until Sunday, participants will discuss ways to swiftly share research data and academic papers as well as ways for the safe and stable use of outer space, including how to reduce space debris.

The outcomes of the discussions are to be released as a joint statement.