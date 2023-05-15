Turkey Vote Tests President Erdogan's Fate

Vote counting is underway in Turkey's presidential election. At stake is whether incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can continue his long run as leader.

Erdogan is running against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is both the largest opposition party leader and the joint candidate of six opposition parties.

One voter said; "Erdogan has done a great job for the past 20 years and I believe he will keep his job. I'm truly satisfied with him."

Another person said; "What we need is justice. I want the new administration to make a difference over rising prices and also to care about its people."

Erdogan has served as president or prime minister for a total of 20 years. Last year, he helped broker a deal that allowed Ukrainian farm products to be exported across the Black Sea. The shipments had stopped due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, has been highlighting an increase in prices under the Erdogan administration. He has also criticized the government for delays in its initial response to the major quakes in February.

The opposition leader has vowed to improve Turkey's relations with Western nations, which soured under Erdogan.

Local media report that both candidates are locked in a tight race.

If none of the candidates secures a majority, a run-off will be held between the top two contenders on May 28th.