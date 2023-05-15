Turkey Vote Tests President Erdogan's Fate

Turkey Vote Tests President Erdogan's Fate

May 15, 2023, 8:06 a.m.

Vote counting is underway in Turkey's presidential election. At stake is whether incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can continue his long run as leader.

Erdogan is running against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is both the largest opposition party leader and the joint candidate of six opposition parties.

One voter said; "Erdogan has done a great job for the past 20 years and I believe he will keep his job. I'm truly satisfied with him."

Another person said; "What we need is justice. I want the new administration to make a difference over rising prices and also to care about its people."

Erdogan has served as president or prime minister for a total of 20 years. Last year, he helped broker a deal that allowed Ukrainian farm products to be exported across the Black Sea. The shipments had stopped due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, has been highlighting an increase in prices under the Erdogan administration. He has also criticized the government for delays in its initial response to the major quakes in February.

The opposition leader has vowed to improve Turkey's relations with Western nations, which soured under Erdogan.

Local media report that both candidates are locked in a tight race.

If none of the candidates secures a majority, a run-off will be held between the top two contenders on May 28th.

Agencies

Nepali Migrant Workers Can Bring Home Two Mobile Phones
May 15, 2023
Thai Opposition Set To Win Majority In Lower House
May 15, 2023
Kaligandaki Gorge Hydropower Project To Begin Constructions
May 14, 2023
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress Registers Massive Win, Ousts Ruling BJP
May 14, 2023
Thailand General Election To Decide The Fate Of Ruling Party
May 14, 2023

More on International

Thai Opposition Set To Win Majority In Lower House By Agencies 44 minutes ago
Thailand General Election To Decide The Fate Of Ruling Party By Agencies 1 day ago
US And China's Diplomatic Thaw By Agencies 2 days ago
G7 Will Lead Efforts To Address Global Issues By Agencies 2 days ago
Pakistan Protests Continue As Supporters Of Arrested Ex-PM Call For His Release By Agencies 3 days ago
Russia Planning To Withdraw From Treaty On Conventional Armed Forces In Europe By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Migrant Workers Can Bring Home Two Mobile Phones By Agencies May 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 15, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud Calls On The Prime Minister Of Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2023
Nepal, Bangladesh Energy Cooperation Will Win-Win Partnership For Both: Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2023
Kaligandaki Gorge Hydropower Project To Begin Constructions By Agencies May 14, 2023
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Congress Registers Massive Win, Ousts Ruling BJP By Agencies May 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75