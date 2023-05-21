British Army Veteran Hari Budha Becomes First Double Amputee Above Knees To Scale Mt. Everest

British Army Veteran Hari Budha Becomes First Double Amputee Above Knees To Scale Mt. Everest

May 21, 2023, 8:14 a.m.

Hari Budha Magar, 43, has successfully climbed the world's highest peak, Everest, on Saturday afternoon, June 5, and set the world record of being the first 'double amputee above the knees' to conquer the formidable mountain.

He climbed the mountain with the help of prosthetic legs. He achieved this history making success after about 5-year's efforts including successful climbing of Mera Peak (6,476m), Mont Blanc (4,810m), Chulu Far East (6,059m) and Kilimanjaro (5,895m). He is the first 'double amputee above the knees' to reach the Everest Base Camp and skydive over Everest.

After reaching the peak of Everest, he shouted with joy, "We have succeeded", his team informed in a statement on Saturday evening. Krish Thapa of HST Adventures is the expedition leader for Hari's climb. Thapa has served as a mountain troop leader of the British Special Air Service (SAS) for 24 years.

Born in Mirul Village of Thabang Rural Municipality in Rolpa district, Budha Magar served in the British Army's Gurkha Regiment for 15 years. He lost both his legs above the knee in 2010 during the war in Afghanistan while he was in the

Over a satellite phone call, made possible by NSSL Global, to his team, he added: “That was tough, harder than I could have ever imagined. We just had to carry on and push for the top, no matter how much it hurt or how long it took."

“If I can climb to the top of the world then anyone, regardless of their disability, can achieve their dream," he added.

According to him, when things got really tough it was the thought of my amazing family and everyone who's helped me get onto the mountain that pushed me to the top.

The whole team is safely heading back to the base camp, Hari's team informed in a statement.

Hari and his climb team summited Everest 70 years after Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first people to stand atop the world's highest peak in May 1953.

“I first planned this expedition back in 2018, but it feels a little more special to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Everest's first summit, with another world’s first,” said Hari.

Through his climb, Hari aims to change perceptions on disability and inspire people to climb their own ‘mountains’ no matter the adversity that stands in their way.

“My big goals where simply to change perceptions on disability and to inspire other people to climb their own mountains. No matter how big your dreams, no matter how challenging your disability, with the right mindset anything is possible,” he said.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

South Korean President Prays For Korean Atomic Bomb Victims
May 21, 2023
G7 Leaders Impose New Sanctions On Russia
May 20, 2023
Zelenskyy To Attend G7 Summit In Hiroshima
May 20, 2023
Nepali Delegation Led By Former Speaker Sapkota Leaves For China
May 19, 2023
Thai Opposition Parties Seek Coalition Talks After Election Win
May 19, 2023

More on National

Nepal Declares Incentives For Using Clean Energy In Cooking And Transportation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Government Proposals To Build Nijgadh Airport Ignoring Legal, Economic, And Environmental Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organised “India-Nepal Economic Partnership Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Russia Attaches Great Importance To Its Relationship With Nepal By Sharachchandra Bhandary 2 days, 22 hours ago
MoUs For Two Projects To Be Implemented Under Gol Grant Assistance Signed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
KOICA Volunteer Supports The Construction Of A Taekwondo Hall APF School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Imported Chinese Fertilizers From Tatopani By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2023
South Korean President Prays For Korean Atomic Bomb Victims By Agencies May 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Koshi And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2023
Decade-long Experience In Implementing The LAPAs By Batu Uprety May 20, 2023
Second Phase of Melamchi Drinking Water Supply Project Will Be Implemented By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2023
G7 Leaders Impose New Sanctions On Russia By Agencies May 20, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75