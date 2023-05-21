British Army Veteran Hari Budha Becomes First Double Amputee Above Knees To Scale Mt. Everest

Hari Budha Magar, 43, has successfully climbed the world's highest peak, Everest, on Saturday afternoon, June 5, and set the world record of being the first 'double amputee above the knees' to conquer the formidable mountain.

He climbed the mountain with the help of prosthetic legs. He achieved this history making success after about 5-year's efforts including successful climbing of Mera Peak (6,476m), Mont Blanc (4,810m), Chulu Far East (6,059m) and Kilimanjaro (5,895m). He is the first 'double amputee above the knees' to reach the Everest Base Camp and skydive over Everest.

After reaching the peak of Everest, he shouted with joy, "We have succeeded", his team informed in a statement on Saturday evening. Krish Thapa of HST Adventures is the expedition leader for Hari's climb. Thapa has served as a mountain troop leader of the British Special Air Service (SAS) for 24 years.

Born in Mirul Village of Thabang Rural Municipality in Rolpa district, Budha Magar served in the British Army's Gurkha Regiment for 15 years. He lost both his legs above the knee in 2010 during the war in Afghanistan while he was in the

Over a satellite phone call, made possible by NSSL Global, to his team, he added: “That was tough, harder than I could have ever imagined. We just had to carry on and push for the top, no matter how much it hurt or how long it took."

“If I can climb to the top of the world then anyone, regardless of their disability, can achieve their dream," he added.

According to him, when things got really tough it was the thought of my amazing family and everyone who's helped me get onto the mountain that pushed me to the top.

The whole team is safely heading back to the base camp, Hari's team informed in a statement.

Hari and his climb team summited Everest 70 years after Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first people to stand atop the world's highest peak in May 1953.

“I first planned this expedition back in 2018, but it feels a little more special to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Everest's first summit, with another world’s first,” said Hari.

Through his climb, Hari aims to change perceptions on disability and inspire people to climb their own ‘mountains’ no matter the adversity that stands in their way.

“My big goals where simply to change perceptions on disability and to inspire other people to climb their own mountains. No matter how big your dreams, no matter how challenging your disability, with the right mindset anything is possible,” he said.

Source: The Rising Nepal