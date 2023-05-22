Health Minister Basnet Attended WHO’s Assembly In Geneva

Minister for Health and Population Mohan Bahadur Basnet attended the high-level opening of the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly. Alain Berset, President of Switzerland, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique were among the high-level guests at the event.

Presenting a brief journey of the World Health Organization, the Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the current challenges of the organization in his address.

Earlier in the morning, Minister for Health and Population participated in the fourth edition of Walk the Talk: Health for All Challenge, one of the WHO programs to promote the importance of healthy lifestyles, raise awareness on the pursuit of health for all.

Minister Basnet will attend the reception organized by Alain Berset, President of the Swiss Confederation and the dinner hosted by Mani Prasad Bhattarai, Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the Heads of Delegations of the South-East Asia Region to the World Health Assembly.

Leading the Nepali delegation to the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly, Minister Basnet arrived in Geneva yesterday. The delegation comprises of Additional Health Secretary Dr. Bikash Devkota, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal, other officials of the Ministry of Health and Population and the Mission of Nepal in Geneva.

The Seventy-sixth session of the World Health Assembly is being held from 21 to 30 May 2023 in Geneva.