UN Issues $333 Million Flash Appeal For Cyclone-hit Myanmar

May 24, 2023, 7:35 a.m.

The United Nations has urged the international community to provide 333 million dollars in emergency aid for Myanmar which has been devastated by Cyclone Mocha.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Tuesday issued the flash appeal to distribute food and medical supplies and set up shelters for 1.6 million affected people.

The cyclone made landfall in Myanmar on May 14. Violent winds and high waves caused massive damage mainly in western regions.

The country's military that seized power in a 2021 coup has not provided details of the damage.

The pro-democracy National Unity Government says 455 people have been confirmed dead.

The hard-hit western state of Rakhine is home to Rohingya Muslims who have been subject to military crackdowns.

The World Food Programme has begun distributing food in parts of Rakhine, but the UN says full-fledged aid won't be delivered anytime soon because the military has limited access for humanitarian workers.

It remains to be seen whether the UN can raise the funds it needs, as the international community is reluctant to offer aid to military-controlled Myanmar and Western attention has been drawn to Ukraine.

