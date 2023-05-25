Russia Reaffirms Ties With Former Soviet States And China

Russia Reaffirms Ties With Former Soviet States And China

May 25, 2023, 9:14 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration is strengthening ties with former Soviet republics and China. This comes amid tensions between Russia and Western nations.

Putin delivered a speech at a forum of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union, which opened in Moscow on Wednesday. The Union consists of five former Soviet states -- Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Putin noted that some experts had predicted that Russia's economy would fall into a deep recession. But he said, "Nothing of the kind has happened or is happening now, and clearly will not happen at all."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the leaders of the four other countries were among the attendees.

Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday.

Mishustin said Russia and China are standing together against attempts by Western nations to use what he called illegal sanctions to maintain their influence on the world and impose their will on other countries.

Western nations have been showing that they are unified. At the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, they announced that they will provide Ukraine with more military support.

Agencies

British Gurkha Army Veteran Double Amputee Hari Bahadur Budha Welcomed At TIA For Successfully Attempting Mt. Everest
May 24, 2023
UN Issues $333 Million Flash Appeal For Cyclone-hit Myanmar
May 24, 2023
500 Mountaineers Climbed Mt. Everest This Session
May 23, 2023
Biden Pushes For Debt Ceiling Deal
May 23, 2023
Russian Governor Says A Ukrainian Sabotage Group Infiltrated The Russian Region
May 23, 2023

More on International

UN Issues $333 Million Flash Appeal For Cyclone-hit Myanmar By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Biden Pushes For Debt Ceiling Deal By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Russian Governor Says A Ukrainian Sabotage Group Infiltrated The Russian Region By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Indian PM Modi Says He Will Do Everything He Can To Help Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
G7 Leaders Reaffirmed 'Shared And Unwavering' Support For Ukraine: Biden By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
G7 Leaders Impose New Sanctions On Russia By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Kumar Shasti And Sithi Nakha 2023: The Birthday Of Kumar And Important Day For Newar Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Karnali, Koshi, Gandaki And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2023
PRACHANDA’S INDIA VISIT: Several Rituals Or One Fruitful By Keshab Poudel May 24, 2023
Melamchi To Resume Water Supply From Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2023
Kami Rita Sherpa Scales Everest For 28th Time Set New Record By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 24, 2023
British Gurkha Army Veteran Double Amputee Hari Bahadur Budha Welcomed At TIA For Successfully Attempting Mt. Everest By Agencies May 24, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75