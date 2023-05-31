Investment In Nepal's Energy And Hydropower Sector, Trade And Transit Treaty And Air Route Are Key Agenda Of PM’s Visit: Foreign Minister Saud

May 31, 2023, 7:44 a.m.

Significant discussion would be held on bilateral welfare and interests in course of India visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' beginning from Wednesday.

During a press meet organised at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Foreign Minister NP Saud said prime-minister level discussion would be held on bilateral welfare and interests. Although agendas for India visit had already been set as power trade, transmission line construction and inauguration of integrated check post, discussion was underway on additional issues, Minister Saud added.

Foreign Minister Saud mentioned that significant discussion would be held on promoting Indian investment in Nepal's energy and hydropower sector, trade and transit and air route. He expressed the belief that discussion would be held regarding long-term power trade during PM Prachanda visit and a conclusion would be drawn in this regard.

Similarly, understanding would be reached for the construction of motorable bridge and some suspension bridges over the Mahakali River, linking Nepal and India. Preparation is underway for significant agreement on the issues including reducing trade deficit between Nepal and India and entering agro products into Indian market without any hindrance.

The Foreign Minister shared that the India visit would be fruitful on the issue of resolving problems seen in border areas by creating environment of trust at high-political level. Interaction and discussion are scheduled among industrialists in the presence of Prime Minister to resolve existing problems.

Prime Minister Prachanda is scheduled to leave for India on Wednesday, leading a Nepali delegation. The delegation comprises ministers, high government officials and media persons.

The Prime Minister would hold meetings on bilateral welfare and interests with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Similarly, he is scheduled to pay courtesy call on the Indian President and Vice-President. PM Prachanda would also discuss with Nepali community at Nepali Embassy in India.

He has already informed the House of Representatives about his India visit on Monday. (RSS)

