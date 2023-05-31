Kiev Tries To Scare Russians, Trigger Tesponse - Putin about UAV attack

The Kiev authorities were trying to intimidate Russian citizens with the drone raid on Moscow and to provoke the Russian leadership into similar retaliatory actions, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a visit to the Zotov Center while answering a question from the head of non-commercial organization Agency of Strategic Initiatives Svetlana Chupseva regarding Tuesday's UAV attack on Moscow. Putin linked the attack on the Russian capital to the Russian Armed Forces' strike on the Ukrainian military intelligence headquarters some time ago.

Ukrainian UAVs attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight drones, five of which were shot down and another three, disabled by electronic warfare means. Two people in Moscow turned to medics for help. Neither required hospital treatment. A number of buildings suffered minor damage.

TASS has summarized Putin's main statements on the subject.

On Russian army actions

Russia strikes the territory of Ukraine, but does so "with high-accuracy long-range weapons and targets precisely military infrastructure facilities, or warehouses with ammunition or fuel and lubricants used in combat operations."

Two or three days ago, the Russian army hit the headquarters of Ukraine's military intelligence service.

In the meantime, the Kiev regime has chosen another way - that of intimidating Russian citizens and "hitting residential buildings."

"This is a clear sign of terrorist activity," the President said.

On Kiev's provocations

The purpose of the drone attack on Moscow was "to trigger a response from Russia."

The citizens of Ukraine, "who now do not have a say, as total terror is afoot in Ukraine against the civilian population," should know "what the current leadership of their country is pushing for."

Other threats coming from the Kiev regime include "attempts to disrupt the operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant" and "to use some dirty devices related to the nuclear industry."

On repulsing UAV attack

Moscow's air defense system performed "normally, satisfactorily." "Although there is room for improvement." The Russian Armed Forces faced similar problems at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria. "In general, it is clear what needs to be done to make the air defense of the capital tighter."

Source: Tass