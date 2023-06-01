North Korean Satellite To Go Into Orbit Soon: Kim Jong Un's Sister

June 1, 2023, 7:41 a.m.

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stressed her country will soon make a second attempt to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

North Korea launched its first military spy satellite, Malligyong-1, aboard a Chollima-1 rocket from the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in the northwest of the country on Wednesday morning.

But Pyongyang announced the rocket lost thrust due to a problem with the second-stage engine, and crashed into the Yellow Sea to the west of the Korean Peninsula.

Kim Yo Jong issued a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday.

Referring to US condemnation of the launch, Kim said her country had "confirmed once again that the enemies are most afraid of the DPRK's access to excellent reconnaissance and information means, including reconnaissance satellite."

She said North Korea should therefore direct greater efforts to developing reconnaissance methods.

Kim added it is certain that her country's "military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put into orbit in the near future and start its mission."

North Korea on Wednesday noted the need to take steps to overcome what it called "serious defects" with the rocket, and conduct various tests before the next launch.

South Korean intelligence officials suggest that while the next liftoff could happen soon, it could take several weeks to inspect the engine.

Countries in the region remain on alert and are continuing to monitor the situation.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning says tensions on the Korean Peninsula should be resolved at the negotiating table.

Mao said, "The current situation on the Korean Peninsula is clear. The only way to prevent it from deteriorating further is for all parties to address the root of the problem that there is no framework for peace on the peninsula."

She called for the resumption of "meaningful dialogue" to address each party's legitimate concerns in a balanced manner.

In the US, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council strongly condemned the launch for using ballistic missile technology. He said Washington will take all necessary measures to ensure the nation's security and the defense of its allies.

The United Nations also weighed in. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said any launch by North Korea using ballistic missile technology is contrary to Security Council resolutions.

Agencies

