Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershower Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi And Karnali

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the terai areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country .

Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province tonight.