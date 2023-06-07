Ukraine, Russia Continue To Blame Each Other For Dam Breach

Ukraine, Russia Continue To Blame Each Other For Dam Breach

June 7, 2023, 12:41 p.m.

Ukraine and Russia continue to blame each other for the destruction of a hydroelectric power-generating dam on the Dnipro River in Ukraine.

Ukraine's military announced on Tuesday that the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in the southern region of Kherson has been destroyed by Russians.

A local governor says efforts are underway to evacuate the roughly 16,000 residents being exposed to the danger of flooding.

In a video message released on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced Russia. He said, "The Russian occupiers have committed the biggest crime of ecocide on the Ukrainian land."

He also said at least tens of thousands of people remain in the flood zone.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for the destruction, calling it "a deliberate act of sabotage by the Ukrainian side." He added that Ukraine is also aiming to deprive Russian-annexed Crimea of the freshwater it receives from the dam.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that he cannot say conclusively what happened at this point.

He added that the US government is working with the Ukrainians to gather more information.

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session on Tuesday to discuss the incident.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said the situation may represent the "most significant" damage to civilian infrastructure since the war in Ukraine began in February last year.

Agencies

US, India Agree To Beef Up Defense Cooperation
Jun 06, 2023
Melamchi To Supply Water Even Monsoon
Jun 05, 2023
Foreign Employment Will Be Made Safer: Minister Bhandari
Jun 05, 2023
UML,RPP And Swatantra Party Obstructed The Parliament
Jun 05, 2023
OPEC+ Agrees To Extend Current Output Reduction Framework Until End Of 2024
Jun 05, 2023

More on International

Russia Sees No Prospects For Further Extension Of Grain Deal — MFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
US, India Agree To Beef Up Defense Cooperation By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
OPEC+ Agrees To Extend Current Output Reduction Framework Until End Of 2024 By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Defense Chiefs Of Japan, China Agree To Promote Dialogue On Security Issues By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Biden Signs Bill, Averts Debt Limit Crisis By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Kills 3 By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2023
Bhutanese Refugee Scandal: A Nexus Of Corruption And Global Security Threats By CM Niroula Jun 07, 2023
Nepal Army’s Mountain Clean-up Campaign Collects 35.6 Tonnes Of Waste By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions Of Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2023
Melamchi To Supply Water Even Monsoon By Agencies Jun 05, 2023
Italian Embassy Hosted A Reception To Celebrate Italian National Day In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75