Former US Vice President Mike Pence Launches 2024 Presidential Campaign

June 8, 2023, 7:36 a.m.

Republicans stepping into the 2024 race for the US presidency are finding the path a little crowded. On Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence joined governors, senators and a handful of others in a run for the White House.

Pence has decided to challenge someone who has already been there -- his former boss, Donald Trump.

Pence had already filed the necessary paperwork to launch his bid earlier in the week. He formally announced his campaign at a rally in the US heartland in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pence took the opportunity to revisit his tenure as vice president and the attack two years ago on the US Capitol. He said that at the time Trump asked him to choose between the president and the Constitution. However, he refused the request to overturn Joe Biden's victory.

Pence told supporters, "Anyone who asked someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again."

Pence has staked out a range of conservative positions on abortion, social programs and foreign policy. In a promotional video, he said that "timeless American values are under assault as never before."

He added that President Biden and what he calls the "radical left" are weakening America and that the country is in a "lot of trouble," with runaway inflation and a "looming" recession.

All the candidates in the Republican race, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, know Trump tops the polls. Whoever wins can expect to face off against Biden in the election next November.

