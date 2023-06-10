Ukrainian Troops Had Failed In Counter Offensive Du To Courage of Russian servicemen: Putin

The Russian leader noted that the fighting has been very intense in the past two days reports TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukrainian forces achieved no success with their operations at the frontline due to the courage of Russian servicemen, the quality of Russian weapons and proper command organization.

"The enemy had no success in any area. It is all due to the courage and heroism of our soldiers, the proper organization and management of troops and the great efficiency of Russian weapons, especially advanced weapons," Putin told reporters.

He said the fighting has been very intense in the past two days.