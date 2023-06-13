President Of Rastriya Swantra Party Rabb Lamichhane And Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder Held Discussions

June 13, 2023, 6:29 p.m.

Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and Hanan Goder, the Israeli ambassador to Nepal, had a meeting.

Central member Pratibha Rawal informed that in a meeting between them today at the central office of the party in Bashundhara, they discussed how can the arable land of Nepal, especially in Ichchakamana Rural Municipality of Chitwan, be used by using Israeli technology, knowledge and skills, which are considered to be the best in the world.

According to him, other contemporary issues were also discussed during the meeting. Joint General Secretary Kavindra Burlakoti and other central members were also present on the occasion.

