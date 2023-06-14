Enemy Losses Are 'Catastrophic': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw no need to impose a martial law throughout Russia’s entire territory, although some issues still need to be dealt with in a more detailed and thorough manner.

"In general, introducing some kind of special regime or martial law across the country does not make any sense. There is no such need today. We need to work more carefully on some issues," he told foreign correspondents during a meeting on Tuesday.

Putin went on to say that the work of law enforcement and security agencies needs to be improved and expanded.

"And in general, it seems to me that the tasks in this regard are also solvable," the Russian president added.

Ukrainian forces have pushed through and recaptured communities their people once called home. They have raised their flags as evidence of their triumphs. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recounted another version of events.

On Tuesday, Putin met in Moscow with reporters and military bloggers who have been monitoring what is happening on the frontlines. He said the "enemy was not successful."

Putin said, "The structure of their losses does not look good for them. Their losses are approaching a level that could be described as 'catastrophic.'"

Putin said the losses are 10 times greater than those among Russian forces. He added that as much as 30 percent of Western military equipment has been destroyed. However, he declined to say whether his troops would launch another offensive of their own.

Ukrainian leaders have accused the Russians of destroying the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, which flooded towns along the Dnipro River. They say it was mined by "the occupiers."

Residents of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have already been grappling with the dam disaster. On Tuesday, they came under Russian missile attacks that killed 11 people.

Putin says the only way to end the conflict is for Western countries to stop the flow of weapons.