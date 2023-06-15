Shankardas Bairagi Appointed National Security Council Adviser

The government has appointed Shankardas Bairagi as National Security Council Adviser.

Bairagi was appointed as the National Security Council Adviser in the meeting of the Council of Ministers held at Singh Darbar on Thursday morning.

Bairagi was earlier the Chief Secretary.

Instead of Bairagi, Dr. Baikunth Aryal has been appointed as a chief secretary.

Prior to this, Aryal worked in the office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers. He was pulled from the Ministry of Communications and placed as the Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.