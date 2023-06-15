Ukraine Claims Partial Success In Eastern And Southern Regions

Ukraine's defense ministry says its troops have had "partial success" in the country's attempt to retake territory in eastern and southern Ukraine apparently amid increasingly fierce fighting.

Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said on social media on Wednesday that her country's troops had advanced 200 to 500 meters in various areas near the city of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk and 300 to 350 meters in the direction of the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

But Russia's defense ministry claims that its troops have fought off Ukraine's forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and killed more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

The British defense ministry said on the same day that there has been "an uptick in Russian tactical combat air sorties" in the last two weeks, especially over southern Ukraine.

It said that the move has almost certainly been taken in response to Ukraine's counteroffensive, with Russian air forces attempting to "support ground troops with air strikes."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with Russian war correspondents and bloggers on Tuesday that Ukraine's counteroffensive has been unsuccessful.

The president stressed his intention to beat off Ukrainian forces and continue the invasion of Ukraine, saying that his country has plans for all eventualities and will take measures depending on the situation.

Regarding a series of drone attacks within Russia, the president said it is difficult for his country's air defense system to detect drones as it was designed to deal with missiles and conventional combat aircraft.

The president indicated his intention to enhance measures against drone attacks