Ukraine Claims Partial Success In Eastern And Southern Regions

Ukraine Claims Partial Success In Eastern And Southern Regions

June 15, 2023, 8:38 a.m.

Ukraine's defense ministry says its troops have had "partial success" in the country's attempt to retake territory in eastern and southern Ukraine apparently amid increasingly fierce fighting.

Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said on social media on Wednesday that her country's troops had advanced 200 to 500 meters in various areas near the city of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk and 300 to 350 meters in the direction of the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

But Russia's defense ministry claims that its troops have fought off Ukraine's forces in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and killed more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

The British defense ministry said on the same day that there has been "an uptick in Russian tactical combat air sorties" in the last two weeks, especially over southern Ukraine.

It said that the move has almost certainly been taken in response to Ukraine's counteroffensive, with Russian air forces attempting to "support ground troops with air strikes."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with Russian war correspondents and bloggers on Tuesday that Ukraine's counteroffensive has been unsuccessful.

The president stressed his intention to beat off Ukrainian forces and continue the invasion of Ukraine, saying that his country has plans for all eventualities and will take measures depending on the situation.

Regarding a series of drone attacks within Russia, the president said it is difficult for his country's air defense system to detect drones as it was designed to deal with missiles and conventional combat aircraft.

The president indicated his intention to enhance measures against drone attacks

Agencies

Monsoon Rain Will Be Below The Average This Year
Jun 15, 2023
US Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit China
Jun 15, 2023
Enemy Losses Are 'Catastrophic': Putin
Jun 14, 2023
Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges
Jun 14, 2023
UNESCO Chief Is 'Proud' Of US's Plan To Rejoin UN Body
Jun 13, 2023

More on International

US Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit China By Agencies 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
Enemy Losses Are 'Catastrophic': Putin By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
UNESCO Chief Is 'Proud' Of US's Plan To Rejoin UN Body By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
NATO Begins Its Largest-ever Air Deployment Exercise By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Ukrainian Forces Claims Take Back Settlements In Easter Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Shankardas Bairagi Appointed National Security Council Adviser By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2023
Monsoon Rain Will Be Below The Average This Year By Agencies Jun 15, 2023
Dr Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Monsoon Enters In Nepal, Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2023
UNICEF Organizes National Dialogue On the Rights Of Persons With Disabilities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2023
208th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Arrive In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75