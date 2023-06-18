China’s Sichuan Airlines To Conduct First International Flights To Pokhara International Airport

China’s Sichuan Airlines would conduct a chartered flight from Chengdu to Pokhara on Wednesday reports the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

This will be the first international flights at Pokhara International Airport. It will be five months after its inauguration. The CAAN informed on Friday that China’s Sichuan Airlines would conduct a chartered flight from Chengdu to Pokhara on Wednesday.

The flight will carry athletes participating in the Nepal-China Friendship Dragon Boat Race Festival being held next week.

In a tweet, CAAN also revealed that it was in discussions with Sichuan Airlines to bring in regular flights to Pokhara.