NATO Leaders Wary Of Wagner Fighters In Belarus

NATO Leaders Wary Of Wagner Fighters In Belarus

June 29, 2023, 7:26 a.m.

NATO leaders have tracked the movements of Russian mercenaries fighting far from their borders in Ukraine. Now, some have grown uneasy about having members of the Wagner group on their doorstep.

On Wednesday, the leaders of Poland and Lithuania paid a visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv ahead of a NATO summit next month. They had seen Wagner troops stage an uprising over the weekend and march toward Moscow. Those fighters have now been offered the option of relocating to Belarus.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said, "We talked a lot about the latest situation with the Wagner group and about decisions that were made in Russia. We interpret them as something that calls for very close vigilance from NATO."

Zelenskyy had a different take. He said, "Our army thinks that the situation in our country's north -- due to the presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus -- hasn't changed, and that the situation is under control."

Zelenskyy has been pushing to have Ukraine join NATO. He says he understands his country cannot become a member while it is still at war. However, he wants to get some "signals" at the summit that Ukraine will become a member after the fighting is done.

Agencies

DPM Shrestha and Chinese Vice Premier Discussed Various Dimensions Nepal-China Relations
Jun 29, 2023
US President Joe Biden Embraces 'Bidenomics'
Jun 29, 2023
Wagner Group Leader Lands In Belarus
Jun 28, 2023
DPM Khadka Defended Nepal Army’s Role In Development Work
Jun 27, 2023
RoK Ambassador Park Taeyoung And NA Chair Timilshina Discussed Matters Of Mutual Interests
Jun 27, 2023

More on International

Bakar-Eid Today, Nepal Government Announces Public Holiday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
US President Joe Biden Embraces 'Bidenomics' By Agencies 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Wagner Group Leader Lands In Belarus By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
, Putin Vows To Fulfill Promise To Wagner Fighters By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Wagner's Rebellion Reveals 'Very Serious Cracks' In Russia, Says Blinken By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Russian Claims Wagner Crisis Brought People Together, Rallied Support For Putin By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

LIRIC: Climate Change Impact Reduction By Keshab Poudel Jun 29, 2023
Harisayani Ekadashi 2023: Day Of Planiting Tulsi By Hindus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2023
DPM Shrestha and Chinese Vice Premier Discussed Various Dimensions Nepal-China Relations By Agencies Jun 29, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2023
Debt Capital Markets Show Promising Potential To Support Nepal’s Immense Financing Needs: IFC And SEBON Report By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2023
Haphazard Urbanization Or Sustainable Smart Cities In Nepal? By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey Jun 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75