UNESCO Accepts US Proposal To Rejoin

July 1, 2023, 7:50 a.m.

Members of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization have agreed to allow the US to rejoin the group. They voted on Friday during a session in Paris to accept the proposal from the US State Department.

Officials in the administration of former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from UNESCO in 2018, accusing it of being "anti-Israel." They pointed to how the group recognizes Palestine as an observer state despite objections from Israeli leaders.

Those in the Biden administration have been trying to restore the relationship.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked Congress in March to provide millions of dollars in funding for UNESCO. He said China had become the single largest contributor to the organization and that the US was not "even at the table."

He also warned that leaders in Beijing were stepping in to shape rules and standards in areas like artificial intelligence.

Agencies

