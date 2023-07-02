Elon Musk's Daily Twitter Limits Causing Confusion

Elon Musk's Daily Twitter Limits Causing Confusion

July 2, 2023, 7:48 a.m.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has imposed limits on the number of posts users can read per day.

Musk made the announcement on his own Twitter account on Saturday, citing "extreme levels of data scraping" and "system manipulation."

He initially said that verified Twitter users are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day; unverified accounts up to 600 posts; and new unverified accounts up to 300.

But later in the day, Musk increased the limits to 10,000 posts for verified users, 1,000 for unverified ones, and 500 for new unverified accounts.

He has not given any further information on the restrictions.

Some Twitter users are complaining that post views need to be restricted at all, while others are asking for a clear definition of reading a post.

Agencies

