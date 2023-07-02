Moscow says India Supports Russian Leadership's Response To Wagner Mutiny

Russia's presidential office says Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed support for the Russian leadership's response to the armed rebellion by the head of the Wagner mercenary group.

The office said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin talked by phone with Modi.

It said Putin referred to Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted mutiny last week, adding that Modi expressed his understanding and support for what the office called Moscow's "resolute actions" in handling the incident.

The phone conversation comes ahead of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that will be hosted by India next week.

Observers say Russia hoped to seek support and continued cooperation from India, with which Moscow has had traditionally friendly ties.

The Indian government also released a statement about the telephone conversation.

The statement says Putin informed Modi about the "recent developments in Russia," and that the leaders agreed to strengthen the partnership between their countries.

The statement also says the leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, and that Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

It is believed to underscore New Delhi's neutral stance that it neither supports nor condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India has relied on military supplies from Russia for many years. It also increased Russian crude oil imports after the invasion.