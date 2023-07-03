France Detains Over 3,000 In Protests Over Police Killing Of Teen

July 3, 2023, 6:51 a.m.

More than 3,000 people have been detained in France in violent protests that were sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager.

The 17-year-old was shot dead during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

The French government has sent 45,000 police officers and other personnel to the streets, as protesters set fire to cars and buildings.

Officials at the interior ministry said 719 people were detained from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Local media say the boy who was fatally shot was of North African descent.

A spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday that this is a moment for France to "seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement."

The French government said in response, "Any accusation of systemic racism or discrimination by the police in France is totally groundless."

The unrest is having repercussions for French diplomacy. President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a visit to Germany that was scheduled for Sunday through Tuesday.

