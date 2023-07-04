Ukrainian, Russian Leaders Offer Conflicting Perspectives

Ukrainian, Russian Leaders Offer Conflicting Perspectives

July 4, 2023, 6:56 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged the past week was "difficult on the frontline." But he wrote on social media on Monday that his forces are making progress.

Zelenskyy has said the troops need to "show results" before a NATO summit next week in Vilnius, Lithuania. He is expected to call again on his allies for military support. In an interview with CNN, he said the mutiny last month by the Wagner mercenary group "greatly affected Russian power on the battlefield" and shows President Vladimir Putin's power is "crumbling."

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said plans to destabilize Russia have "failed." He told officials at a meeting of his ministry that the mutiny "did not have any impact" on the actions of troops in Ukraine.

Putin met with his top election official, Ella Pamfilova, to discuss parts of eastern Ukraine he annexed last year. The front line runs through all four of those areas. Pamfilova told him the "situation could deteriorate dramatically" and local elections scheduled for September may have to be cancelled

Agencies

EC Prepares Draft Of Integrated Election Law
Jul 04, 2023
France Detains Over 3,000 In Protests Over Police Killing Of Teen
Jul 03, 2023
Elon Musk's Daily Twitter Limits Causing Confusion
Jul 02, 2023
Moscow says India Supports Russian Leadership's Response To Wagner Mutiny
Jul 02, 2023
DPM Shrestha Urges Chinese Officials To Increase Flights To Nepal
Jul 01, 2023

More on International

France Detains Over 3,000 In Protests Over Police Killing Of Teen By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Elon Musk's Daily Twitter Limits Causing Confusion By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Moscow says India Supports Russian Leadership's Response To Wagner Mutiny By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Ukraine Strengthens Northern Defenses Over Possible Wagner Presence In Belarus By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
UNESCO Accepts US Proposal To Rejoin By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
US Supreme Court Rules Against Affirmative Action In College Admissions By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

EC Prepares Draft Of Integrated Election Law By Agencies Jul 04, 2023
Melmachi Continues To Supply Water Even By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2023
Reflections on Cross Border Electricity Trading: South Asia/BBIN versus ASEAN Model By Santa Bahadur Pun Jul 03, 2023
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opened New Extension Counter In Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2023
CHIEF SECRETARY DR.ARYAL: Civil Service Leader By A Correspondent Jul 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75