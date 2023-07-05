Israel Conducts Massive Operation In West Bank

July 5, 2023, 7:24 a.m.

Tensions are ratcheting up yet again in the Middle East. The Israeli military has conducted a massive operation in the West Bank. It is believed to be one of the biggest such actions there in 20 years. And a truck rampage and stabbing by a Palestinian hit Israel's biggest commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

Israeli forces carried out operations at a refugee camp in the city of Jenin for the second day on Tuesday. Thirteen Palestinians have died including civilians and over 100 others have been injured.

Israel describes the mission as a counter-terrorism effort. But the United Nations has expressed concern about the scale of the air and ground operations hitting a densely populated area.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian man rammed a car into a bus station and carried out a stabbing in Tel Aviv. At least seven Israelis have been injured. The attacker was shot dead at the scene. The militant group Hamas praised the attack.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said, "The heroic operation in Tel Aviv against the occupiers is an initial response by our people and their resistance to the ongoing crimes in Jenin."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the military operation will continue as long as required to restore security to the people of Israel. But Reuters and several other news outlets report Israeli forces have begun to withdraw from Jenin.

Agencies

