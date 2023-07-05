NOC Cuts Fuel Prices

NOC has slashed the price of petroleum products. A meeting of the NOC's board of director on Monday decided to reduce the price of petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel effective from Monday midnight.

According to the Corporation, the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 7.50 per litre, Rs. 6 per litre and Rs 5 per liter for the first, second and third category depots respectively.

The Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Birgunj, Amlekhgunj, Bhalbari, Nepalgunj and Dhangadhi depots are in the first category, Surkhet and Dang are in the second category and Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dipayal are in third category.

According to this, petrol has been fixed at Rs. 167.50 per liter for the area under the first category, Rs. 169 per litre for the area under the second category and Rs. 170 per litre for the area under the third category.

Similarly, the price of diesel and kerosene has been fixed at Rs. 147.50 per litre each for the area under first category, Rs. 149 per litre each for the area under the second category and Rs. 150 per litre each for the area under the third category.

According to NOC, it has reduced the price of aviation fuel for domestic flights by Rs. 14 per litre and for international flights by USD 115 per kilo litre.

The price of cooking gas has remained unchanged, said the NOC.

Source: The Rising Nepal