NOC Cuts Fuel Prices

NOC Cuts Fuel Prices

July 5, 2023, 7:49 a.m.

NOC has slashed the price of petroleum products. A meeting of the NOC's board of director on Monday decided to reduce the price of petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel effective from Monday midnight.

According to the Corporation, the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene has been reduced by Rs. 7.50 per litre, Rs. 6 per litre and Rs 5 per liter for the first, second and third category depots respectively.

The Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Birgunj, Amlekhgunj, Bhalbari, Nepalgunj and Dhangadhi depots are in the first category, Surkhet and Dang are in the second category and Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dipayal are in third category.

According to this, petrol has been fixed at Rs. 167.50 per liter for the area under the first category, Rs. 169 per litre for the area under the second category and Rs. 170 per litre for the area under the third category.

Similarly, the price of diesel and kerosene has been fixed at Rs. 147.50 per litre each for the area under first category, Rs. 149 per litre each for the area under the second category and Rs. 150 per litre each for the area under the third category.

According to NOC, it has reduced the price of aviation fuel for domestic flights by Rs. 14 per litre and for international flights by USD 115 per kilo litre.

The price of cooking gas has remained unchanged, said the NOC.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Fake Posts About French Rots Spreading Online
Jul 05, 2023
Israel Conducts Massive Operation In West Bank
Jul 05, 2023
EC Prepares Draft Of Integrated Election Law
Jul 04, 2023
Ukrainian, Russian Leaders Offer Conflicting Perspectives
Jul 04, 2023
France Detains Over 3,000 In Protests Over Police Killing Of Teen
Jul 03, 2023

More on International

Fake Posts About French Rots Spreading Online By Agencies 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Israel Conducts Massive Operation In West Bank By Agencies 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Ukrainian, Russian Leaders Offer Conflicting Perspectives By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
France Detains Over 3,000 In Protests Over Police Killing Of Teen By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Elon Musk's Daily Twitter Limits Causing Confusion By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Moscow says India Supports Russian Leadership's Response To Wagner Mutiny By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

The Tourism Industry In Nepal Is Still Not Fully Recovered: BINAYAK SHAH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Madhesh And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2023
Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer (JOCV) Arrived In Nepal After 3Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2023
EC Prepares Draft Of Integrated Election Law By Agencies Jul 04, 2023
Melmachi Continues To Supply Water Even By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75