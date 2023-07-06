Accusations Spur Nuclear Fears Over Zaporizhzhia Plant

The Zaporizhzhia power plant in southern Ukraine, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, is once again caught in the middle of Russia's invasion. Leaders on both sides of the fight are accusing each other of plotting to blow up the facility.

Russian troops have occupied it for over a year. Damage to the plant could cause a major nuclear disaster.

Ukraine now says those forces appear to have planted explosives on the roofs of buildings at the site.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "We maintain maximum contact with our partners to ensure that no one in the world has even the slightest shortage of information about the situation."

Russian officials have denied the accusations, and accuse Ukraine of planning to sabotage the facility. They say they are taking every measure to prevent a "catastrophe."

The International Atomic Energy Agency says it has not detected any signs of explosives at the plant.

But IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that his team deployed to the site needs access to the rooftops and turbine halls to be sure.

It comes one month after a major dam near Zaporizhzhia was destroyed. Wide areas were flooded, and the reservoir feeding cooling water to the nuclear plant was impacted.

No one has claimed responsibility, and both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of blowing it up.