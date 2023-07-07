Massive Floods Damaged Hydro Projects In Inwakhola And Kabeli

Massive Floods Damaged Hydro Projects In Inwakhola And Kabeli

July 7, 2023, 7:39 a.m.

Massive floods caused by torrential rains on June 17 this year caused damages to two large hydropower projects at the Indrawati River and Kabeli River, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs. 2 billion.

According to the promoter companies, the floods have inflicted damages to dams of the projects, pipelines as well as transmission lines and powerhouses.

Three hydropower projects constructed at the Indrawati River and the Kabeli River flowing along the border of Taplejung and Panchthar districts have been damaged by the landslide.

The 9.9-megawatt Inwakhola Hydroelectricity Project at the Indrawati River has suffered a loss worth Rs. 750 million, according to the Executive Director of the project, Kubera Mani Nepal.

Nepal, who is also an executive member of the Independent Power Producers Association (IPPAN), said that the floods have damaged the dam of the Inwakhola Hydroelectricity Project. Similarly, he informed that about one kilometre of the pipeline was damaged by the landslide while the powerhouse and other structures were also damaged.

According to him, there is no condition to start the reconstruction work until the end of the rainy season.

Similarly, the floods caused huge damage to the 25-megawatt Kabeli 'B-1' Hydropower Project, promoted by Arun Kabeli Power Limited.

According to Dinesh Neupane, site in-charge of Kabeli 'B-1', the damage at various structures of the project is estimated worth around Rs. 500 million.

He said that the flood damaged the dam structure of the project the most. Likewise, about one hundred metres of pipelines is completely damaged and other structures including the pipes of the powerhouse were damaged by the landslide.

Similarly, it is estimated that the damage to 10-megawatt Kabeli 'B-1' cascade hydroelectric project due to the destruction of various structures by the landslides is worth about Rs. 600 million. According to Dilli Subedi, Public Relations Officer of the project, the floods have damaged about 500 metres of pipelines, powerhouses and transmission line poles.

Agencies

Certain Number Of Russian Nuclear Warheads Already In Belarus: Lukashenko
Jul 07, 2023
Xi Urges Military To Improve Ability To Prevail In Conflict
Jul 07, 2023
Accusations Spur Nuclear Fears Over Zaporizhzhia Plant
Jul 06, 2023
NOC Cuts Fuel Prices
Jul 05, 2023
Fake Posts About French Rots Spreading Online
Jul 05, 2023

More on Economy

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opened New Extension Counter In Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Nepal And Bangladesh To Start Energy Trade Early As Possible: Ambassador Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
KULMAN GHISING: Fight Alone for the Light By Keshab Poudel 1 week ago
CNI Urges PM To Implement Agreement On Electricity Export To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
First Solar Irrigation System With Net Meeting Installed In Pyutar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
ADB Approves Support For Strengthening Of Customs and Logistics Sector In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

2023 K-pop World Festival In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2023
Nepal And India Agree To Extend The Deadline Of The Pancheshwar's Expert Group To Resolve The Disputes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2023
Mahakali Irrigation Project To Test Main Canal Releasing Water By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2023
Certain Number Of Russian Nuclear Warheads Already In Belarus: Lukashenko By Agencies Jul 07, 2023
Xi Urges Military To Improve Ability To Prevail In Conflict By Agencies Jul 07, 2023
Weather Forest: Chances Of Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightening In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75