US, China’s Interests Closely Interrelated — Chinese PM

July 8, 2023, 7:34 a.m.

Li Qiang called on the United States to "strengthen coordination and cooperation, to pool efforts to resolve global problems and promote common development"

The United States and China’s economic interests are interrelated and their bilateral relations rest on mutually beneficial cooperation, China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang said at a meeting with visiting US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"The economic interests of China and the United States are closely interrelated. Mutually beneficial cooperation is the core of Chinese-US economic relations. China’s development is an opportunity rather than a challenge for the United States. It is rather a benefit than a risk," Xinhua quoted him as saying.

The Chinese prime minister called on the United States to "strengthen coordination and cooperation, to pool efforts to resolve global problems and promote common development."

Yellen arrived in Beijing on July 6. During her visit that will last until July 9, she will meet with high-ranking Chinese officials. Although she is not scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, she is expected to hold talks with Vice Premier of the State Council for economic issues He Lifeng.

Agencies

