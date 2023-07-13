Russian Presidential Spokesperson Calls NATO 'Offensive Alliance'

A spokesperson for Russia's presidential office, Dmitry Peskov, has accused NATO of being an "offensive alliance," in response to its two-day summit through Wednesday.

At the summit, NATO members agreed on a multiyear package to support Ukraine.

Russia's Tass news agency quoted Peskov as saying that NATO is "not an alliance that was conceived, created and built with the goal of ensuring stability and security. It is an offensive alliance. It is an alliance that breeds instability and aggression."

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces said on Tuesday that Russian forces carried out drone and other attacks on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.

The US think tank Institute for the Study of War said in its analysis released the same day that Russia's drone strikes "coincide with the first day of the NATO summit." It added that the attacks "are likely intended to discourage NATO members from providing more military aid to Ukraine."

Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that the process of handing over weapons from the Wagner Group to the military would soon be completed. This comes after a short-lived mutiny by the Russian private military firm.

The ministry said those weapons include more than 2,000 tanks, armored vehicles and other items of equipment, over 2,500 tons of ammunition and about 20,000 firearms.

The ministry is calling on Wagner mercenaries to form contracts with it.