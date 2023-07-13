Russian Presidential Spokesperson Calls NATO 'Offensive Alliance'

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Calls NATO 'Offensive Alliance'

July 13, 2023, 7:54 a.m.

A spokesperson for Russia's presidential office, Dmitry Peskov, has accused NATO of being an "offensive alliance," in response to its two-day summit through Wednesday.

At the summit, NATO members agreed on a multiyear package to support Ukraine.

Russia's Tass news agency quoted Peskov as saying that NATO is "not an alliance that was conceived, created and built with the goal of ensuring stability and security. It is an offensive alliance. It is an alliance that breeds instability and aggression."

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces said on Tuesday that Russian forces carried out drone and other attacks on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.

The US think tank Institute for the Study of War said in its analysis released the same day that Russia's drone strikes "coincide with the first day of the NATO summit." It added that the attacks "are likely intended to discourage NATO members from providing more military aid to Ukraine."

Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that the process of handing over weapons from the Wagner Group to the military would soon be completed. This comes after a short-lived mutiny by the Russian private military firm.

The ministry said those weapons include more than 2,000 tanks, armored vehicles and other items of equipment, over 2,500 tons of ammunition and about 20,000 firearms.

The ministry is calling on Wagner mercenaries to form contracts with it.

Agencies

Nepal Issued 833,476 Passports Issued In Last Year
Jul 13, 2023
Nepal’s BOP Remains Surplus Of Rs.228 Billion
Jul 12, 2023
More Than 34 Dead In North West India Rain Rampage
Jul 11, 2023
NATO Leaders Gather In Vilnius For Summit
Jul 11, 2023
Meta's Twitter Rival Threads Hits 100 Million Users
Jul 11, 2023

More on International

Zelenskyy Hails NATO Meeting A 'Success' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
Xi Says Beijing Is Ready To Welcome Putin In October: Russian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
NATO, Ukraine Argue Over Timeline For Membership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
NATO Leaders Gather In Vilnius For Summit By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Meta's Twitter Rival Threads Hits 100 Million Users By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Biden Arrives In Britain For Europe Tour including NATO Summit By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

KOICA's Green School Project To Enter It’s Third Phase And Continue Its Sustainability Efforts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023
Himalaya Airlines Launches Internet Booking Engine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023
FDI And Development In Nepal By Mohan Krishna Shrestha Jul 13, 2023
FDI Is Necessary For Nepal: Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023
Nepal Issued 833,476 Passports Issued In Last Year By Agencies Jul 13, 2023
Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75