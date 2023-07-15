South Korea Urges China To Play Constructive Role In Dealing With North Korea

July 15, 2023, 8:09 a.m.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin has urged China to play a constructive role in dealing with North Korea following Pyongyang's latest missile launch.

Park made the remarks during a meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday in Jakarta.

The two spoke on the sidelines of a forum held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other countries.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Park denounced the North for launching what Pyongyang says was an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday.

The ministry said he stressed that it is more important than ever for China to play a constructive role in peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, given Beijing's close ties with Pyongyang.

The two diplomats reportedly agreed to promote negotiations on all levels.

They also said they will work toward realizing a trilateral summit and other meetings with Japan, and stressed the importance of cooperation for regional peace and stability.

Relations between Seoul and Beijing have soured since June, when China apparently criticized South Korea's ties with the United States.

Agencies

