Weather Forest: Chances Of Thunder, lightning and Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Province

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly region and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.