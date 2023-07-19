G20 Finance Chiefs Wrap Up Meeting Without Joint Statement

G20 Finance Chiefs Wrap Up Meeting Without Joint Statement

July 19, 2023, 7:51 a.m.

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 economies have ended their meeting without a joint statement, reflecting divisions among the members.

The two-day talks ended in Gandhinagar in western India on Tuesday.

Japanese government sources say the participants shared the view that monetary tightening by the United States, the European Union and other major economies poses a downside risk to the global economy.

Inflation and rate hikes by the US and other rich nations are causing developing economies' foreign debts to increase.

On this issue, the participants reportedly agreed that they will implement debt restructuring frameworks under the G20 and the International Monetary Fund.

But the meeting ended without a joint statement for the sixth time in a row. In the past, joint statements had been customarily adopted unanimously.

The participants were unable to find common ground in such divisive issues as responding to surging energy and food prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Agencies

Dengue Infection Rises In 10 Districts
Jul 19, 2023
North Korea Fired Two Ballistic Missiles
Jul 19, 2023
NAC Paid Back Rs.830.95 Million To EPC And CIT
Jul 18, 2023
North Korean Leader Kim's Sister Defended Hwasong-18 Launch As 'Beginning' Of North Korea Offensive
Jul 18, 2023
Guterres 'Disappointed' Over Grain Deal Halt
Jul 18, 2023

More on International

North Korean Leader Kim's Sister Defended Hwasong-18 Launch As 'Beginning' Of North Korea Offensive By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Guterres 'Disappointed' Over Grain Deal Halt By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Japan, Saudi Arabia To Cooperate On Energy To Achieve Decarbonization By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Belarus Says Its Soldiers Were Trained By Wagner Fighters By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Russia To Take Part In China's Military Drills In Sea Of Japan By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
South Korea Urges China To Play Constructive Role In Dealing With North Korea By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Revisiting The Flagship Adaptation Program By Batu Uprety Jul 19, 2023
Deusi-Bhailo : An Unique Cultural Tradition Of Nepali People By Vidhu Prakash Kayastha Jul 19, 2023
Nagdhunga Tunnel Breakthrough Will Be Soon: Minister Jwala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2023
Dengue Infection Rises In 10 Districts By Agencies Jul 19, 2023
Dr. Mahat Discussed Economic Issues With Chinese And Indian Finance Ministers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2023
North Korea Fired Two Ballistic Missiles By Agencies Jul 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75