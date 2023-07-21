UNSC To Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia's Withdrawal From Grain Deal

The United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss Russia's withdrawal from a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea.

Britain, which chairs the UNSC this month, said the council will meet to discuss the humanitarian consequences of Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Russia on Monday announced the decision to halt the deal, and since then has launched attacks in and around the port city of Odesa in southern Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry said it will consider any ship in the Black Sea bound for any Ukrainian port to be a potential carrier of military cargo.

Ukraine has responded by announcing countermeasures.

In the council's ministerial meeting following Russia's announcement of the pullout decision, the United States and European nations said the withdrawal could threaten global food security.

Russia said it will only consider resuming the deal when obstacles that hinder exports of its farm produce and other products are removed.