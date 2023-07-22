North Korea Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles Into Yellow Sea

North Korea Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles Into Yellow Sea

July 22, 2023, 7:45 a.m.

The South Korean military says North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea west of the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launches took place from around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The South Korean and US militaries are conducting a detailed analysis.

The launches come after the inaugural meeting between the United States and South Korea of the Nuclear Consultative Group on Tuesday in Seoul to discuss Washington's extended deterrence.

On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol inspected a US nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying ballistic missiles equipped with nuclear warheads in the southeastern port city of Busan. It was the first port call in the country by this type of US submarine in 42 years.

North Korea said it launched a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile known as Hwasong-18 on July 12. It also fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday.

Pyongyang is apparently stepping up its confrontational stance toward Washington and Seoul as it is set to mark the 70th anniversary of the 1953 Korean War Armistice on July 27. Pyongyang sees the day as an occasion to celebrate what it calls its victory over the US.

Agencies

Today Is 41st BP Memorial Day, NC To Observe The All Over Nepal
Jul 22, 2023
Russia To Inspect Ships In Black Sea: Russian Foreign Ministry
Jul 22, 2023
Government Formed Six Member Probe Committee To Investigate Recent Gold Scam
Jul 21, 2023
UNSC To Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia's Withdrawal From Grain Deal
Jul 21, 2023
Black Sea Shipping Under Threat
Jul 21, 2023

More on International

Russia To Inspect Ships In Black Sea: Russian Foreign Ministry By Agencies 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
UNSC To Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia's Withdrawal From Grain Deal By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Black Sea Shipping Under Threat By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Russia To target Black Sea Ships By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
US And China Begins Climate Talks By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
G20 Finance Chiefs Wrap Up Meeting Without Joint Statement By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Today Is 41st BP Memorial Day, NC To Observe The All Over Nepal By Agencies Jul 22, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2023
Dr. Rohit Ranjitkar's book Monuments of the Kathmandu Valley: Before and After the 2015 Earthquake has been published By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2023
European Union Provides Nepal Rs.11 Billion Grant To Implement Quality Education And Climate Adaptation Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2023
Power Supply Will Be Shut Down For Eight Hours Saturday In Some Areas In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2023
HETAUDA-BHARATPUR TRANSMISSION LINE: Strategically Important By A Correspondent Jul 21, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75