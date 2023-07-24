PM Prachanda And Chinese Leader Yuan Hold Virtual Dialogue

PM Prachanda And Chinese Leader Yuan Hold Virtual Dialogue

July 24, 2023, 7:43 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Yuan Jiajun held a virtual meeting on Sunday afternoon.

PM Prachanda, who is currently in Italy, held virtual dialogue with leader Yuan, who is currently in Nepal, according to PM Prachanda's Secretariat.

PM Prachanda left here for Italy on Saturday night to attend the United Nations Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2) to be held there from July 24 to July 26.

The CPC leader is on a three-day visit to Nepal starting today.

On the occasion, PM Prachanda extended a warm welcome to visiting Chinese leader Yuan. In the virtual dialogue held at 4:00 PM, they discussed the matters of mutual interests of both countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Prachanda meets UN Secretary-General António Guterres
Jul 24, 2023
Japan Hands Over Mammography Equipment To Nepal Cancer Care Foundation
Jul 24, 2023
Carbon Trade: Rules Obstacle
Jul 24, 2023
New Monetary Policy Publishes, Certain Relief To Share Market And Real Estates
Jul 24, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Kosi, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces
Jul 24, 2023

More on National

Japan Hands Over Mammography Equipment To Nepal Cancer Care Foundation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Carbon Trade: Rules Obstacle By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 14 minutes ago
Chinese Leader Yuan Meets President, Acting Prime Minister By Agencies 17 hours, 8 minutes ago
Dr. Rohit Ranjitkar's book Monuments of the Kathmandu Valley: Before and After the 2015 Earthquake has been published By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
European Union Provides Nepal Rs.11 Billion Grant To Implement Quality Education And Climate Adaptation Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
EU’S Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Enhancing Capacity of Nepali Youth By A Correspondent 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

PM Prachanda meets UN Secretary-General António Guterres By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2023
New Monetary Policy Publishes, Certain Relief To Share Market And Real Estates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2023
Twitter To Change Its Main Bird Symbol By Agencies Jul 24, 2023
Ruling Party Reportedly Wins By Landslide In Cambodia General Election By Agencies Jul 24, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Kosi, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2023
Finish The 220 kV Kaligandaki Corridor Transmission Line Project On Schedule: MD Kul Man Ghising: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75