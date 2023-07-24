PM Prachanda And Chinese Leader Yuan Hold Virtual Dialogue

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Yuan Jiajun held a virtual meeting on Sunday afternoon.

PM Prachanda, who is currently in Italy, held virtual dialogue with leader Yuan, who is currently in Nepal, according to PM Prachanda's Secretariat.

PM Prachanda left here for Italy on Saturday night to attend the United Nations Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2) to be held there from July 24 to July 26.

The CPC leader is on a three-day visit to Nepal starting today.

On the occasion, PM Prachanda extended a warm welcome to visiting Chinese leader Yuan. In the virtual dialogue held at 4:00 PM, they discussed the matters of mutual interests of both countries.