Russian President Putin Plans To Visit China In October, Says Kremlin Official

A Kremlin official says Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to visit China in October.

Yury Ushakov told Russian state-run and other media on Tuesday that Putin plans to attend a forum on China's Belt and Road initiative that aims to establish a massive economic zone.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had said during a visit to Moscow in March that he invited Putin to the forum.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin is expected to discuss a wide range of topics during his visit, from economic cooperation to international affairs.

Putin last visited China in February last year, before Russia started its military invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and China have been forging stronger ties since the invasion, as both countries face worsening relations with the United States and its allies.