Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Honors Mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil

Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Honors Mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil

July 27, 2023, 7:28 p.m.

Ikramul Hasan Shakil, the first Bangladeshi to successfully complete the Great Himalaya Trail expedition was accorded a reception today by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Kathmandu.

Bangladesh ambassador 1.jpg

Shakil walked 1,700 kilometers border-to-border trail in 102 days, starting from the Hilsha border in the west and ending at the Kanchenjunga base camp in the east. Only a very selected number of mountain climbers from around the world have successfully completed the trail so far.

During the expedition, Shakil had to cross 29 difficult mountain passes, 14 of which are above the altitude of 5000 meters and are marked as inaccessible and extremely difficult.

Shakil earlier conquered several mountains including Mt. Kayazo Ri (6,186 m), Himlung Himal (7,126 m) and Dolma Khang (6,332 m). A prolific writer of travelogues, Shakil promotes awareness building on education in mother language and conservation of environment.

During the interaction with Embassy officials, Shakil shared his experience and thanked them for the support. He was honored with a crest by the Ambassador.

Bangladesh fliat at base camp.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma.
Jul 27, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini
Jul 27, 2023
Ring Of Transmission Lines To Connect Five Substations In Parasi Industrial Area
Jul 26, 2023
Bottlers Nepal Limited Awarded Gold for Best Presented Annual Report 2022
Jul 26, 2023
Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates
Jul 26, 2023

More on National

PM Prachanda Visited Olympic Stadium By Agencies 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepal Faced Several Challenges Like Lack Of Adequate Storage, Markets And Cold Stores: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
British Council IELTS Launches “IELTS Ready: Premium”. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
PM Prachanda Meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

People's Movement At Rasuwagadhi Increases By Agencies Jul 27, 2023
North Korea's Kim Jong Un meets Russia's Shoigu By Agencies Jul 27, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2023
Reflection: Recalling The Plight Of Nepali Travelers At Indian Airport By Dr Sanjaya Gajurel Jul 26, 2023
Ring Of Transmission Lines To Connect Five Substations In Parasi Industrial Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
From Tradition To Green Innovation: Painting A Sustainable Future By Akriti Rana Jul 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75