North Korea's Kim Jong Un meets Russia's Shoigu

July 27, 2023, 10:17 a.m.

North Korean media say leader Kim Jong Un held talks with Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu and took him to an arms exhibition featuring the North's latest missiles.

In its broadcast on Thursday, state-run Korean Central Television showed photos of the previous day's meeting between Kim and Shoigu.

Shoigu is in the North to attend events to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice on Thursday.

The broadcaster said Shoigu handed Kim a personal letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin. It said Kim and Shoigu exchanged opinions in the field of national defense and security, and reached a consensus of views.

In its Thursday edition, North Korea's Ruling Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun carried photos of Kim and Shoigu visiting an exhibition on Wednesday of North Korea's latest weapons and equipment.

Among them was the new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile known as Hwasong-18, which North Korea test-launched for the second time on July 12.

A Chinese delegation is also in North Korea to attend celebrations for the armistice anniversary. The delegation reportedly handed Kim a personal letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Observers in South Korea say North Korea could conduct a massive military parade in Pyongyang on Thursday to showcase to the United States its strong trilateral ties with China and Russia.

North Korea last held a large military parade in February.

Agencies

