Cooperation, Unity Stressed Among Private Sector Members: FNCCI President Dhakal

President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal has said that FNCCI will remain strong from a robust network and unity among its members.

At a programme organized by FNCCI on Thursday, he called for professional cooperation and unity. "At times, lone efforts don’t yield success. Our unity could be further robust if FNCCI join hands together with the members," Dhakal added.

Likewise, senior vice-president of FNCCI Anjan Shrestha shared that FNCCI will work to fulfill the data gaps. He argued that the private sector should share its data in a transparent manner.

Likewise, vice-president duo Hemraj Dhakal and Jyotsana Shrestha viewed to incorporate the feedback raised by the FNCCI members.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of Nepal Land and Housing Developers' Association Bidur Dhamala said that the new monetary policy failed to address the crises facing the country's real estate sector.