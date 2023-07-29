G20 Environment Ministers Fail To Reach Joint Statement

Environment and climate ministers from the Group of 20 nations have ended talks in India without a joint statement.

The agenda in Chennai included climate change and the conservation of ocean resources.

The chair country told reporters after the meeting on Friday that they stand united in their commitment to create a sustainable future.

At the same time, the ministers were unable to reach consensus on certain issues.

The chair's summary points to disagreements about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, among other matters.

The document says Russia expressed a "distinctive view" on the situation, and also economic sanctions.

China reportedly opposed content related to geopolitics.

Other G20 ministerial talks in India have also ended without joint statements, mainly due to the divide between Moscow and the West.