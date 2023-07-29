G20 Environment Ministers Fail To Reach Joint Statement

G20 Environment Ministers Fail To Reach Joint Statement

July 29, 2023, 7:58 a.m.

Environment and climate ministers from the Group of 20 nations have ended talks in India without a joint statement.

The agenda in Chennai included climate change and the conservation of ocean resources.

The chair country told reporters after the meeting on Friday that they stand united in their commitment to create a sustainable future.

At the same time, the ministers were unable to reach consensus on certain issues.

The chair's summary points to disagreements about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, among other matters.

The document says Russia expressed a "distinctive view" on the situation, and also economic sanctions.

China reportedly opposed content related to geopolitics.

Other G20 ministerial talks in India have also ended without joint statements, mainly due to the divide between Moscow and the West.

Agencies

Russia Ready To Look For Ways Towards Peaceful Ukrainian Settlement: Putin
Jul 29, 2023
PM Returns Home
Jul 28, 2023
Cooperation, Unity Stressed Among Private Sector Members: FNCCI President Dhakal
Jul 28, 2023
India, Japan Confirm Cooperation Toward Free And Open Indo-Pacific
Jul 28, 2023
North Korea Stages Military Parade Marking Korean War Armistice Anniversary
Jul 28, 2023

More on International

Russia Ready To Look For Ways Towards Peaceful Ukrainian Settlement: Putin By Agencies 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
India, Japan Confirm Cooperation Toward Free And Open Indo-Pacific By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
North Korea Stages Military Parade Marking Korean War Armistice Anniversary By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un meets Russia's Shoigu By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
Russian President Putin Plans To Visit China In October, Says Kremlin Official By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang Ousted After Absence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2023
JDS Program Is A Vital Step Toward Increasing Nepalese Civil Service Capacity By Shreedhar Gautam Jul 28, 2023
Ambassador Kikuta Hopes That JDS Fellow Would Enjoy A Good Learning Environment In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2023
Climate Change Loss And Damage: Empowering Low-Income Countries And Redressing Power Imbalances Now By Arup Rajouria Jul 28, 2023
Talking About Growth Miracle And Emerging Quadripolar Economic Construct (Part – Two) By Kedar Neupane Jul 28, 2023
PM Returns Home By Agencies Jul 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75