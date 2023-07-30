10 Killed In Explosion At Fireworks Warehouse In Thailand

10 Killed In Explosion At Fireworks Warehouse In Thailand

July 30, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has left at least ten people dead, including children. More than 100 individuals have been injured.

The blast occurred in the southern province of Narathiwat on Saturday afternoon.

Plumes of smoke can be seen rising up in aerial footage of the site. Many badly damaged buildings and houses are also visible in the surrounding areas.

Authorities say there may be more people trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway.

Local media outlets say welding work that was being done at the warehouse may have caused the detonation.

Agencies

