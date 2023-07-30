Head Of Presidential Guard Declared Niger's New Leader Following Coup

Members of the presidential guard in the western African nation of Niger say they have formed a military government led by their leader.

The military members announced on state TV on Friday that they named General Abdourahamane Tiani the country's new leader.

Their announcement came after they detained President Mohamed Bazoum and removed him from power on Wednesday.

The ousted president had attached importance to cooperation with France, the United States and other Western countries in taking measures against Islamic extremists.

Citizens supporting the coup held a rally in the capital Niamey to protest against the country's former colonial ruler France. Some were reportedly waving Russian flags.

The United Nations Security Council issued a statement strongly condemning the military takeover. The European Union and France said they had suspended financial support with immediate effect.

Niger's neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso have both undergone coups in recent years. Their military rulers have since been building closer ties with Russia.

Western nations are concerned that Niger's new leadership could move closer to Moscow as well.