Suicide Bomb Kills 39 At Pakistan Political Rally

Suicide Bomb Kills 39 At Pakistan Political Rally

July 31, 2023, 7:35 a.m.

Health officials in Pakistan say 39 people have been killed and more than 120 others wounded in an explosion at a political rally.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast, which police suspect was a suicide bombing.

The explosion occurred on Sunday at the gathering of an Islamic party in a town bordering Afghanistan in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police say over 400 people were present at the time of the explosion.

Footage from a local hospital shows injured people being taken there one after another even though the interior was already crowded.

Political parties are stepping up their campaign to appeal to voters as the term of the lower house of the national parliament expires in August.

The risk of terrorism tends to grow during election campaigning in Pakistan. In 2007, a suicide bomb attack killed former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was an opposition leader at the time.

Agencies

Monetary Policy Is Liberal: NRB Governor Adhikari
Jul 31, 2023
Russian Kissiles Kill 4 In Ukraine; Russia Claims To Have Thwarted Drone Strike
Jul 31, 2023
Head Of Presidential Guard Declared Niger's New Leader Following Coup
Jul 30, 2023
US To Provide Taiwan With $345 Million Military Aid From Stockpiles
Jul 30, 2023
10 Killed In Explosion At Fireworks Warehouse In Thailand
Jul 30, 2023

More on South Asia

Bhutan And India Discuss Plans To Further Expand Bilateral Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
Bhutan’s Cabinet Directs For Banks Merger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 4 weeks ago
Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan By Agencies 6 months, 1 week ago
Bhutan’s Foreign Currency Reserve Is Dwindling By Agencies 8 months, 3 weeks ago
Bhutan’s Indian Rupees Reserve Shrinks Below Central Bank’s Required Threshold By Agencies 9 months ago
Bhutan Revised Electricity Tariff, Hike The Tariff To Industrial Consumers By Agencies 10 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal's Trade Deficit: Need For Adjustment By Shanker Man Singh Jul 31, 2023
Khir Khane Din 2023: Importance Of Saun 15 And Its Significant In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2023
JDS : Japan’s Support To Nepal By Parmita Shrestha Jul 31, 2023
Monetary Policy Is Liberal: NRB Governor Adhikari By Agencies Jul 31, 2023
Russian Kissiles Kill 4 In Ukraine; Russia Claims To Have Thwarted Drone Strike By Agencies Jul 31, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain With Lightening And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75