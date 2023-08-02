Former US President Donald Trump Indicted For Election Interference

US media are reporting that former President Donald Trump has been indicted in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

However, Trump says he has been targeted in an investigation into his efforts to hold on to power after losing the 2020 election.

Trump refused to accept that he lost the election three years ago, calling it a "big lie." He gave a speech outside the White House on the day of the riot during which he told his supporters to "fight like hell." Less than an hour later, thousands stormed the Capitol. At least seven people died in connection to the riot.