Former US President Donald Trump Indicted For Election Interference

Former US President Donald Trump Indicted For Election Interference

Aug. 2, 2023, 7:37 a.m.

US media are reporting that former President Donald Trump has been indicted in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

However, Trump says he has been targeted in an investigation into his efforts to hold on to power after losing the 2020 election.

Trump refused to accept that he lost the election three years ago, calling it a "big lie." He gave a speech outside the White House on the day of the riot during which he told his supporters to "fight like hell." Less than an hour later, thousands stormed the Capitol. At least seven people died in connection to the riot.

Agencies

Russia Objects To NATO Buildup At NPT Preparatory Meeting
Aug 02, 2023
NPT conference Prep Session Turn On Russia
Aug 01, 2023
ISIS Was Responsible For Deadly Pakistan Blast, Says Amaq
Aug 01, 2023
Monetary Policy Is Liberal: NRB Governor Adhikari
Jul 31, 2023
Russian Kissiles Kill 4 In Ukraine; Russia Claims To Have Thwarted Drone Strike
Jul 31, 2023

More on International

Russia Objects To NATO Buildup At NPT Preparatory Meeting By Agencies 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
NPT conference Prep Session Turn On Russia By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Russian Kissiles Kill 4 In Ukraine; Russia Claims To Have Thwarted Drone Strike By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Head Of Presidential Guard Declared Niger's New Leader Following Coup By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
US To Provide Taiwan With $345 Million Military Aid From Stockpiles By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
10 Killed In Explosion At Fireworks Warehouse In Thailand By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

World Bank To Continue Support Nepal’s Health Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2023
EU Reports Nepal's Rights Record On Positive Trajectory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Bagmati, Sudur Pascchim and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2023
Nepal,China Border Talks Held In Humla, Security Officials Express commitment To Border Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2023
Nepal Is Just Completed 77 Percent Of Paddy Plantation Due To Poor Monsoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2023
ISIS Was Responsible For Deadly Pakistan Blast, Says Amaq By Agencies Aug 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75