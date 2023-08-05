Ukraine Claims Russian Warship Damaged In Black Sea Attack

A Russian warship at a port on the Black Sea has been damaged in an apparent drone attack. Ukraine is believed to be behind the attack, but it has not publicly claimed responsibility.

However, the Russian denied it. The engine room of the tanker was damaged as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian side in the Kerch Strait, the Marine Rescue Coordination Center of Novorossiysk told TASS

The vessel was deployed in Novorossiysk, one of Russia's largest commercial ports. On Friday, a Ukrainian intelligence source released a video showing sea drones striking a ship that they say can carry heavy military vehicles. Officials previously claimed that the ship had fired missiles into their territory.

After the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his security team.

Putin said, "We will discuss certain issues of strengthening internal stability in light of today's conditions."

Russian defense officials insisted that their forces managed to repel the attack and no damage was caused. However, footage shows the warship in obvious distress.

A Ukrainian source says the vessel is unable to carry out its missions and that Moscow's statement is "fake."