30 Killed After Train Derails In Southern Pakistan

A passenger train has derailed in southern Pakistan. Local authorities say at least 30 people are confirmed dead.

The derailment occurred on Sunday while the train was traveling north from the city of Karachi in Sindh province. It was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers.

Local authorities and media outlets report that ten cars derailed and some overturned, and that more than 80 people have been injured and are being treated in hospitals.

Footage taken at the scene shows a number of people trying to rescue passengers from the wreckage.

Authorities are investigating details of the derailment.

Local media report that train crashes frequently occur in the country due to aging railway systems and other factors.