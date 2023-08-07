JAAN’s Representatives Called On President Paudel, Appreciated Japan's Development Assistance

Representatives of the JICA Alumni Association of Nepal (JAAN) met with President Ramchandra Paudel today.

During the meeting, the JAAN delegates appraised the President about the JAAN activities and the President appreciated the JAAN for working to strengthen Nepal-Japan relations.

According to the press release issued by JAAN, the President lauded Japan's cooperation in Nepal's overall development and termed the assistance as being without any vested interest.

President Paudel appreciated Japan government for providing assistance and contributing to Nepal's socio-economic development, according to the press release of JAAN.

During the meeting, JAAN president Dr. Ram Chandra Bhusal shared about JAAN activities and its roles to strengthen Nepal-Japan relations.