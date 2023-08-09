Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Bagmati And Madesh Provinces

Along with monsoon winds, there is an impact of low pressure system close to Bangladesh. Axis of monsoon trough is also close to Nepal. There are chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Madesh Province and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.