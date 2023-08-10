Biden Orders Limits On US Investment In Chinese High-tech Sectors

Biden Orders Limits On US Investment In Chinese High-tech Sectors

Aug. 10, 2023, 7:26 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to regulate investment in China in three sensitive high-tech sectors, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday that Biden had authorized the Treasury Secretary to regulate certain investments into "countries of concern."

The department says the three sectors are semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and AI. It says Biden identified China as a country of concern.

The program will complement the existing US controls on exports of advanced semiconductors and other items to China.

The program will prohibit certain investments related to technologies and products that "pose the most acute national security risks," and will require notification for other sensitive investments.

The Biden administration stresses that it will tighten restrictions on exports to China of some advanced technologies that could be diverted for military use, while continuing economic activities in other areas.

Beginning August 1, China imposed export restrictions on items related to gallium and germanium -- rare metals used in materials for semiconductors.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited China last month and confirmed the two countries would continue to engage in dialogue. But China is expected to react sharply to the newly announced US program.

Agencies

Russia To Beef Up Western Border Security, Defense Minister Says
Aug 10, 2023
EU Ambassador To Nepal Deprez Pays Farewell Call On President Paudel
Aug 09, 2023
ADB To Make Additional Investment In Siddharthanagar Municipality
Aug 09, 2023
China's Exports Post Biggest Drop In 3 Years
Aug 09, 2023
Chinese, Russian Foreign Ministers Reconfirm Bilateral Unity
Aug 08, 2023

More on International

Russia To Beef Up Western Border Security, Defense Minister Says By Agencies 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
Niger's Elite Army Begin Advancing Toward Capital's Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
China's Exports Post Biggest Drop In 3 Years By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Beijing Records Heaviest Rainfall in 140 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Chinese, Russian Foreign Ministers Reconfirm Bilateral Unity By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Record-breaking Rainfall Causing Extensive Damage In China By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-ETHOPIA YSB EXCHANGE Sharing Experiences By Keshab Poudel Aug 10, 2023
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Chen Song And FNCCI President Dhakal Discusses Discuss Business And Investment Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunder Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Lumbini and Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2023
Amira Dali Receives Japanese Decoration Order Of Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023
Madan Puraskar Guthi Shortlisted Five Books For Madan Puraskar 2079 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023
The Use Of Electric Stoves Increased By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75